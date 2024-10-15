Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 5.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $25,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IJR stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,764. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.35. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

