Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $7.53 Million in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 74,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $99.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,026. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

