Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the September 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in Cellectar Biosciences by 432.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 51,413 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 146.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 708,191 shares in the last quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 335.4% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,138 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 231,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CLRB remained flat at $2.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 19,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,956. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $2.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CLRB

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.