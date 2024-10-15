Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Centrica Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.13.

Centrica Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

