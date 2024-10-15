Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Centrica Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPYYY traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,865. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72. Centrica has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.13.
Centrica Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on CPYYY
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centrica
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.