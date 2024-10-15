Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTRI shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Centuri in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $17.61 on Thursday. Centuri has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $672.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.55 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Fehrman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $330,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth $300,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centuri during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Centuri in the second quarter worth about $657,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Centuri in the 2nd quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Centuri during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

