Centuri Holdings, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on October 15th (NYSE:CTRI)

Centuri’s (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, October 15th. Centuri had issued 12,400,000 shares in its IPO on April 18th. The total size of the offering was $260,400,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. After the expiration of Centuri’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CTRI shares. UBS Group lowered Centuri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centuri from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centuri from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Centuri from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Centuri in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centuri currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Centuri stock opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.33. Centuri has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $672.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.55 million. Centuri’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William Fehrman purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $742,500. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Centuri during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,757,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Centuri during the second quarter worth $1,500,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centuri during the second quarter valued at $3,409,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centuri in the second quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centuri during the third quarter worth about $1,153,000.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

