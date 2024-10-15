CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $214,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KKR opened at $136.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.71. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $137.11.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 15.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KKR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

