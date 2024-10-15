Chiliz 24 Hour Volume Reaches $201.17 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $725.63 million and $201.17 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 9,121,824,867 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018 by Alexandre Dreyfus, Chiliz (CHZ) is a blockchain platform that empowers sports and entertainment organizations to engage and monetize their fan communities. CHZ is used to power Socios.com, allowing fans to buy and trade Fan Tokens for exclusive rewards and experiences, including voting rights, VIP experiences, and merchandise. Fan Tokens are available for various sports and esports teams. CHZ is also used to pay for transaction fees on the Chiliz blockchain.”

