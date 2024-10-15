China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) Short Interest Update

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Coal Energy Stock Performance

China Coal Energy stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.90. 4,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.74. China Coal Energy has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $28.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of -0.10.

China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Coal Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that China Coal Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Coal Energy Announces Dividend

China Coal Energy Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.487 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. China Coal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities.

