Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at Piper Sandler

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $59.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.44 billion, a PE ratio of 63.09, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average of $81.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $35.58 and a one year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,115,436.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock worth $2,817,127 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shellback Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 125,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,979,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,760.7% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.0% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,795 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

