Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Insider Sells $231,390.00 in Stock

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,340. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Choice Hotels International Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:CHH traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $134.29. 108,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.25. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.31.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.29 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHH. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

