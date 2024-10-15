Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Acquired by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,676,685.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

Chubb stock opened at $288.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $117.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $205.64 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

