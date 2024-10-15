Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,457 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Ciena were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 119.9% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,397,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ciena by 24.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,392,000 after buying an additional 523,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,944.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,049,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,743,000 after buying an additional 301,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 7,767.2% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,414 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,742,000 after buying an additional 1,941,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $66.23. 1,081,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,640. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $39.94 and a twelve month high of $69.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the communications equipment provider to reacquire up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

