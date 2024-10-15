Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Rating Lowered to In-Line at Evercore ISI

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

CIEN stock opened at $67.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $69.91.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Ciena announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 205,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $135,278.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $5,604,752.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $196,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,877.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 815,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

See Also

