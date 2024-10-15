Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Short Interest Up 40.5% in September

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the September 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $591,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,183.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 665,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,935,000 after buying an additional 657,288 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,890,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,340,000 after purchasing an additional 486,086 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 68.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 460,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 187,438 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $23,250,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,363,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,977,000 after purchasing an additional 128,393 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.50. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

