Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clarivate Stock Performance

NYSE CLVT opened at $6.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 46.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, Director Andrew Miles Snyder purchased 28,938 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $158,869.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 288,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,953.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,836,081. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clarivate in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Further Reading

