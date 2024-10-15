Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF comprises 1.4% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 468.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 19,880 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NEAR traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.85. 102,122 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

