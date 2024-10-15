Clayton Financial Group LLC Sells 849 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Clayton Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 6.5% of Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clayton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $17,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,155.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.00. The stock had a trading volume of 156,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,585. The company has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $170.24.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

