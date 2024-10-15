Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 541 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $119.28 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.11.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

