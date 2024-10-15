Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,724 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $26,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after buying an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after purchasing an additional 86,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after purchasing an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $72.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

