Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,108,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,418 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $120,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,518,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,973,146,000 after buying an additional 1,512,868 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,085,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,263,000 after purchasing an additional 864,732 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,104,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,844,000 after purchasing an additional 834,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,494,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,829,000 after purchasing an additional 832,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.78 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.