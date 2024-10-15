Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.65% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of LDEM stock opened at $50.39 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

