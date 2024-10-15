Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exelon by 112.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after buying an additional 16,686,526 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after buying an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after acquiring an additional 193,223 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 666.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day moving average is $37.42. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $33.35 and a 1-year high of $41.48.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

