Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 197.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $82.91 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.03.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

