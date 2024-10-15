Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,568 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 44,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $288.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $288.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

