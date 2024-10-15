Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.99. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.