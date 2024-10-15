Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

