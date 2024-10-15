Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 266,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $58,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,405,000 after purchasing an additional 296,675 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter.

IWY stock opened at $224.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.18. The stock has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $148.45 and a twelve month high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

