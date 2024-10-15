CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Barclays

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of CMS stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.54. 920,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,289,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.54.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 48,203.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 50,614 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 352,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,267,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,854.4% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 114,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 108,350 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at about $2,655,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 56.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 27,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

