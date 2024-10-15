Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Up 8.7% in September

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,900 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock remained flat at $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Get Coats Group alerts:

About Coats Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.