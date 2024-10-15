Cohen & Steers (CNS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 16th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 26.21%. Cohen & Steers’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.11. Cohen & Steers has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In related news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,866.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,548.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,365 in the last three months. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

