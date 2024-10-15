Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN) Shares Sold by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EQIN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp purchased a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the second quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF during the second quarter worth $531,000.

Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQIN stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. Columbia U.S. Equity Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.17.

