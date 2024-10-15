Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Cut to Neutral at Guggenheim

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Commvault Systems from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Commvault Systems from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $163.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $63.70 and a twelve month high of $165.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.43.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $224.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $189,592.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Commvault Systems news, Director Allison Pickens sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $189,592.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,389.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 17,388 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total transaction of $2,621,414.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,342.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

