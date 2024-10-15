Compass Diversified to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th.

Compass Diversified has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years. Compass Diversified has a payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.9%.

Compass Diversified Price Performance

Shares of CODI stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $16.88 and a 1-year high of $25.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $542.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.17 per share, with a total value of $40,340.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,950 shares in the company, valued at $725,111.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,688.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

