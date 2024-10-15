Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCI opened at $11.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $115.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.76. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 17.94%.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

