Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 960,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,755,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 454,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,674,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 359,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,877,000 after purchasing an additional 274,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,931,000 after purchasing an additional 289,430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $328.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $313.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $218.10 and a one year high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.