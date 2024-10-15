Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.11% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter.

JVAL stock opened at $44.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

