Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after purchasing an additional 255,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 694,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after acquiring an additional 347,499 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 473,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 432,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 205,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCEF stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $15.97 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.61.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.