Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $146.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.97 and a 200-day moving average of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $100.32 and a 1-year high of $147.12.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

