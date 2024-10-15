Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $927,000 Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 43.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,894,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,005,000 after buying an additional 571,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,427,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,418,000 after acquiring an additional 953,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,211,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 914,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 594,834 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 37.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 814,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,546 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGMS opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.1076 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

