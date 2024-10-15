Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Raises Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned 0.13% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $218,000.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of BIZD opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $17.43.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.