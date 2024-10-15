ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,979 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 150.0% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 45.8% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $156.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at $49,288,321.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $101.29 and a 12-month high of $135.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $128.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.