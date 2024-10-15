Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 30.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,213 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth about $33,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,373,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,472. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.15 and a twelve month high of $106.41. The stock has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.25.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

