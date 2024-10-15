Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Purchased by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Copart by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 161,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Copart by 44.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,078,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,602,000 after buying an additional 636,438 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 40.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Copart by 6,085.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter worth $3,877,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Copart Price Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $54.83. 2,939,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,890. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.