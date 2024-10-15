Coral Products (LON:CRU) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.77 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.58 ($0.07), with a volume of 1193235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.07).

Coral Products Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.97 million, a P/E ratio of -550.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.52.

Coral Products Company Profile

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

Recommended Stories

