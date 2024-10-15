Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 77 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $6,612,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,194,000 after purchasing an additional 51,210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,898,000. First Long Island Investors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 504.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 9,165 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $310.05 on Tuesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $310.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.69.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,966,996.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,080. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total transaction of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

