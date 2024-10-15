Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Altria Group from $44.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.56 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.36%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

