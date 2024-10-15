Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 3,089 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 474,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,213,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 128.3% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 14,546 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 744,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,156,000 after purchasing an additional 56,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.52.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.