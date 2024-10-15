Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 30.2% in the third quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,544,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,177,000 after purchasing an additional 92,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.1 %

Alphabet stock opened at $166.35 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.46 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.47.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,927,257.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,092 shares of company stock valued at $35,644,136 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.90.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

