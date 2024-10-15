Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $866,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,309 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,291. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $219.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.91, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $225.84 and a 200-day moving average of $204.27.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $215.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 13th. New Street Research cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.72.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

